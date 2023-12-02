ISU Has Grants to Grow Vegetables for Food Banks

Iowa State University’s Extension Department has grants available for organizations to use to grow vegetables for food banks. Katie Sorrell is the coordinator for the “Growing Together Iowa” grant program.

Sorrell says Grow Together was created after they got a grant to education people on the SNAP program, which used to be known as food stamps.

The funding from the USDA provides for grants of up to $4,000.

Sorrell says the food grown in the gardens is popular.

Sorrell says having the fresh fruits and vegetables at the food pantries gives people a healthy option, and it frees up food dollars they can spend on other items. They had 33 Growing Together Iowa county projects in 2023.

December 18th is the deadline to sign up. You can find the application on the ISU Extension website.