BrickStreet Understudies Standby, Ready for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Director Troy Thompson understands that the largest cast in BrickStreet Theatre’s history can benefit from a large pool of understudies. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will play in Forest City’s Boman Fine Arts Center on Dec. 8-10 and 15-17. The show is ready to complete its full run thanks to a team of dedicated and talented cast members willing to step into their assigned role at a moment’s notice.

“A holiday show is produced during cold and flu season, and cast members spend a lot of

time together in rehearsals,” said Thompson. “If one or more of our principal cast members

cannot perform, we have a strong team of understudies who have been rehearsing regularly. Any one of them is able to perform whenever needed.”

In fact, Thompson has even selected a few shows for certain understudies to take to the stage. Those nights are Dec. 10, 15, and 16.

“They’ve worked so hard, they deserve a time to shine,” he said. Not all roles have understudies, but Thompson has enough covered to give the show a measure of insurance. For instance, Lauren Peterson, a BrickStreet Theatre veteran, is understudy for the primary role of Mother, aka, Grace Bradley, who will be portrayed by Melanie Slater.

“Melanie and I have different ways of portraying the mother,” she said. “It’s been fun watching her grow in confidence with her character development. There is no one right way to do the role. It’s been nice to do the observing and fun to catch the interactions with the children.”

Peterson had the lead in BrickStreet’s It’s a Wonderful Life two years ago, and nearly needed her understudy to go on when her son contracted Covid-19 one week before opening. She quarantined and missed a week of rehearsals. Fortunately, she was well enough to take the stage opening night. The experience gives her a unique perspective on her backup role for Slater.

“It’s been so different,” said Peterson, who works at Forest City Family Eye Center.

“There are so many actors that it’s overwhelming at times, but you put in just as much time

memorizing your lines and learning blocking. I think it will be a rush if I need to go on, but I

truly hope Melanie stays healthy for it all.”

Emily Charlson, a 7th grader from Lake Mills, had her turn as a lead in last year’s Miracle

on 34th Street. This year, she is cast in the Angel Choir while serving as understudy for the role of Alice, portrayed by Erica Fritz of Garner.

“You memorize the lines and stuff and prepare like when you are the main actor,” said Charlson. “I’m having fun, because there are so many people in the cast, but it’s also chaotic.”

She referenced the infamous fire scene where the Herdman children are accused of setting the church on fire. For Charlson, her favorite part of the play is “explaining the Christmas story to the Herdmans.”

Noah Kilar, a Forest City 3rd grader, is an understudy for the role of Ollie Herdman, to be portrayed by Gavin Kozisek a Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3 rd grader. Kilar said he’s ready should he need to go on at the last minute.

“I think it really is going to be the best [version of] The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” he said. When the show opens, Kilar will make his mainstage debut with enthusiasm and

confidence.

Vivian Cronkwright of Forest City, a 7 th grader cast as Mary, is also making her debut.

She is understudy for the role of Imogene Herdman portrayed by Anna Weiland of Garner.

“I really enjoy it and am glad to be part of it,” said Cronkwright. “I’ve loved getting to know the girl I’m understudying for. She’s really nice.”

Cronkwright said the most difficult part of the Imogene role to prepare for is a big moment in the show where audiences can witness that character connecting to the meaning of Christmas. Peterson agrees it’s an impactful scene.

“There’s a moment in the show with Imogene that gets me every time,” said Peterson.

“Overall, it’s a wholesome story that makes you think. Audiences will be touched.”

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will play on the stage of the Boman Fine Arts Center in

Forest City on December 8-9 and 15-16 at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinees on Dec. 10 and 17 start at 2 p.m.

Prior to each 7 p.m. Saturday show, patrons can buy tickets to a dinner show that starts at

5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for that event with seating promptly at 5:15 p.m. The characters at that dinner experience will bring to life an original collaborative creation inspired by stereotypical church potlucks. It’s part improv and part sketch comedy with some song and dance thrown in. That pre-show experience is directed by Nate Forsberg. There are only two limited seating Dinner Theater Experiences prior to the Saturday shows on Dec. 9 and 16.

Tickets for the dinner theatre event on the first weekend are no longer available.

However, tickets to the December 16 event may be purchased through December 9. Tickets for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and its Dinner Theatre Experience are available online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, as available. Patrons may also purchase tickets for the mainstage show by leaving a message with the BrickStreet Box Office at 641-585-1800.

The cast ranges in age from elementary school to retirement years. It has members from

Forest City, Leland, Buffalo Center, Fertile, Belmond, Goodell, Garner, Lake Mills, Clear Lake, and Mason City.