Obits
Darlene M. (Smith) Heaberlin
Rowan
Darlene M. (Smith) Heaberlin, 94, of Rowan, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the
Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Ewing Funeral
Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be in the
Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday,
December 6, 2023.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA 50421
641-444-3248