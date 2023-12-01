Obits

Darlene M. (Smith) Heaberlin

Rowan

Darlene M. (Smith) Heaberlin, 94, of Rowan, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the
Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Ewing Funeral
Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be in the
Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday,
December 6, 2023.

