Temperatures May Warm Up a Bit Locally

Temperatures are going to warm up in Iowa as we hit midweek. National Weather Service meteorologist, Alexis Jimenez, says temperatures will be more normal.

Those temperatures would melt the snow, and that helps keep things warmer.

Jimenez says there doesn’t appear to be any big cold stretches coming up for now.

Jimenez works out of the Johnston office and says the monthly snow total for Des Moines is running a little ahead of average.

She says we might get some more snow into late Saturday into Sunday, especially for northern Iowa.