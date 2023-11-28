Worth County Extension to Host Corn and Soybeans Clinic

The Worth County ISU Extension and Outreach will host an important clinic to help all area farmers with the outlook on the future of corn and beans locally. Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explained the premise of the program.

According to Johnson, there are a couple of highly informative speakers who will lead discussions at the event.

There will also be a keynote speaker who will cover several issues and topics.

Johnson stated that it will be a full day with speakers, information, a free meal, and networking. He encourages all interested participants to register early.

The number to call for reservations is (641) 324-1531.