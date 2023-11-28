Winnebago County Board of Supervisors 11/28/23 (LIVE)

The meeting can be joined live in progress by clicking the link below:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Discussion, with possible action, clean out of DD 5 Lat 5.

5. Set Public Hearing for lease agreement and for disposal of equipment.

6. Discussion, with possible action, Resolution for Central Disposal Systems.

7. Consider for approval canceling December 26th meeting.

8. Open Forum.