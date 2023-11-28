Grassley Says Immigration Policy May be Inserted in Israel, Ukraine Aid Package

Senator Chuck Grassley says if Republicans in the U. S. Senate stick together, they may be able to force Democrats to put immigration policy changes in an aid package for Israel and Ukraine.

President Biden has proposed security funding for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan along with targeted funding to address U. S. border security, fentanyl smuggling and help U. S. cities struggling to accommodate migrants. Grassley says a bipartisan group of senators are discussing the addition of immigration policy changes that also would address border security.

Earlier this month, the U. S. House passed a bill to provide over $14 dollars in aid to Israel and cut funding to the IRS, but the U. S. Senate’s Democratic leader says senators will consider a bipartisan package that aligns with President Biden’s request.