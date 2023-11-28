NewsPolitics & Government

Gov. Reynolds Statement on ACLU and Lambda Legal Lawsuit

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to the ACLU and Lambda Legal filing a lawsuit in regard to pornography in school libraries:

“Protecting children from pornography and sexually explicit content shouldn’t be controversial. The real controversary is that it exists in elementary schools. Books with graphic depictions of sex acts have absolutely no place in our schools. If these books were movies, they’d be rated R. The media cannot even air or print excerpts from these books because the content is offensive and inappropriate, yet they promote the narrative that they’re good for kids.”

