Ernst: Anyone Supporting Hamas is on the Wrong Side of History

Today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) condemned the rise in antisemitism across the U.S. since the October 7th attacks on Israel and demanded that any university or administrator that gives a free pass to terrorist sympathizers lose taxpayer funding.

She pointed out the clear contrast between horrific examples of antisemitism on college campuses with the nearly 300,000 peaceful individuals who just gathered at the March for Israel.