Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/27/23 (LIVE)
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am today. The proposed agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- 9:30 a.m. Public hearing on the new chicken facility in Vernon Section 18 for JT Dean/Centrum.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads Update
- 10:00 a.m. Julie Edwards, UDMO Director to present the annual update and request continued funding.
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.