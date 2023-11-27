Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/27/23 (LIVE)

Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am today. The proposed agenda is as follows:

  1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
  2. Approve tentative agenda.
  3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
  4. Approve claims for payment.
  5. Open forum for public input.
  6. 9:30 a.m. Public hearing on the new chicken facility in Vernon Section 18 for JT Dean/Centrum.
  7. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
    a.  Secondary Roads Update
  8. 10:00 a.m. Julie Edwards, UDMO Director to present the annual update and request continued funding.
  9. Old Business.
  10. New Business.
  11. Update on meetings.
