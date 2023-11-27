Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/27/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

the Worth County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Discussion/possible action – Beaver Bounty

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Annual Manure Management Plan

12. FY22/23 Annual Urban Renewal Report

13. Water System Improvement Project

14. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. EMS Continued Discussion

17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.

c. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.

d. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA -December 1

e. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library

– December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.

f. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – December 7 – 10:00 A.M.

g. Alison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services – RSVP Annual Budget Visit – December 18 – 8:45 A.M.

h. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 -January 18, 2024

i. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024

j. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn