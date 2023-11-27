Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/27/23 (LIVE)
the Worth County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Discussion/possible action – Beaver Bounty
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Annual Manure Management Plan
12. FY22/23 Annual Urban Renewal Report
13. Water System Improvement Project
14. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. EMS Continued Discussion
17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.
c. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.
d. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA -December 1
e. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library
– December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.
f. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – December 7 – 10:00 A.M.
g. Alison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services – RSVP Annual Budget Visit – December 18 – 8:45 A.M.
h. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 -January 18, 2024
i. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024
j. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024
Adjourn