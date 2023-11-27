Trucker Missing and the Search is On

Search efforts continue for a missing Sac County truck driver nearly a week after he was reported missing.

According to law enforcement, family and friends last heard from 53-year-old David Schultz of Wall Lake early last Tuesday, November 21st. Schultz was driving from Eagle Grove to Sac City with a load of hogs, but did not complete the delivery or pick up the next load. The semi Schultz was driving was found parked on Old Highway 71 near Sac City last Tuesday. There was no sign of Schultz and no indication of where he might be. Law enforcement as well as dozens of volunteers spent much of the holiday weekend searching for Schultz. Law enforcement agencies are asking residents in the Sac City area to search their outbuildings for any sign of the missing man.

Lake View Police are asking the public to contact them with any tips about the missing man. Schultz’s wife told KCAU TV her husband’s cell phone and wallet were found in his semi.