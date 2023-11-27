Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/27/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/549316069

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9am today. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: Certify costs of City/School Election held on November 7, 2023

9:20 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change, approve final payment for project FM-C041(135)—55-41 to Midwest Contractors, Inc, consider Street Lighting Resolution with Alliant Energy, set date and time for public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract, and total estimated cost of the Hancock County Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item