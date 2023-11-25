Reynolds Believes School Test Scores Could Be Better

Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s time to bolster literacy programs in the early grades in Iowa schools. Reynolds has indicated raising teacher salaries would likely be a priority as well.

The annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress last spring shows students from low-income households had English proficiency scores that were about 15 points below the overall average, while students learning to speak and read English scored even lower.

Last spring’s test scores showed gains in the subject areas of math and science, but students with disabilities, English language learners and students from low income households scored significantly lower than the statewide average.