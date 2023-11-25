Planter University Workshops Focus on Optimizing Planter Setup Across All Brands

Specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are once again teaming up with Iowa State ag and biosystems engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise to farms across the state Feb. 5-9.

The workshops are an opportunity for farmers, agricultural service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers, and others to gain insight into how planters function, optimize settings for individual seed, field and equipment needs, and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration.

“Planter University goes far beyond a typical planter clinic and provides attendees direct access to specialists with expertise in planter technology and settings,” said Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are excited to host this workshop across the state again this February.”

Specialists from the Iowa State Digital Ag group will lead each workshop and focus on small-group, hands-on learning with row units representing a variety of technologies currently available for planters. The Digital Ag group is renowned for their key industry partnerships and unique expertise in equipment development and precision agriculture. Meetings will also offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers.

“Former workshop participants overwhelmingly agree that this workshop improved their knowledge and ability to diagnose issues and make adjustments when necessary,” said Levi Powell, Iowa State ag and biosystems engineering program specialist.

“We are going to help attendees better understand the physics behind traditional and high-speed planters and how to evaluate planting performance, because every planter, operator and operation is different. This event will focus on how to dial in the right settings for you and your operation,” added Ben Covington, Iowa State ag and biosystems engineering program specialist.

The training will be offered at five locations. Attendance will be limited to maintain small group sizes and allow for hands-on activities. Registration for each location is $85 and closes seven days ahead of each meeting.

Register online at https://www.aep.iastate.edu/ planter. Registration includes lunch, refreshments, reference materials, seed depth tool, closing wheel hold up bracket, and CCA credits. Registration check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m. The program concludes at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 – Northwest Research and Demonstration Farm, Sutherland.

Feb. 6 – Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Independence.

Feb. 7 – Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm, Crawfordsville.

Feb. 8 – Bruere Farms, Prole.

Feb. 9 – CNH Industrial Ag Information Center, Nevada.

For more information, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-9487, or [email protected], or contact your regional ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist.

