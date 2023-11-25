Holland Praises the Forest City Council and Employees for Their Overall Work

The Forest City Council has been putting in some extra hours hiring new employees and getting things ready for the upcoming budget cycle. There are returning members to the council which won their seats in the recent election.

Mayor Ron Holland took a moment during the most recent city council meeting to recognize and thank council members for their dedication to making the city better.

Councilman Dan Davis was also in the praising mood. He stated that he is pleased to hear the feedback he gets from employees in City Hall and the police.

Councilwoman Marcia Tweeten liked what she saw in the candidates for both Assistant City Clerk and in the Police Department.

Tweeten also wanted to take a moment and recognize the Street Department, the Water Department, and the Electric Department.

Other members of the council offered similar congratulations and appreciation to the efforts of city employees and the police department.