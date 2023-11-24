Road Projects Wrap Up in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were apprised that the Road Department is finishing up the summer projects and gearing up for winter. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders explained that work orders are complete.

Meinders and his team are already looking ahead to next year and the work they expect to do then.

Some of this work involves bridges, some which can be very expensive to repair or replace.

Meinders believes that he has a good idea of what will need to be done in the upcoming year, and what can be held off until the following year.