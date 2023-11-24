AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Batting Cage Materials Approved
The city of Garner is in the process of remodeling and revitalizing the Garner baseball and softball complex. The project also entails the purchase of a batting cage according to the City Administrator Jim Collins.
The city received about $14,000 in donations from WCTA, casino funding, and other resources. The money does not cover the total replacement of the batting cage.
city officials say that there is still a lot of work to be done to the batting cage before it is operational.