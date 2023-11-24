Garner Batting Cage Materials Approved

The city of Garner is in the process of remodeling and revitalizing the Garner baseball and softball complex. The project also entails the purchase of a batting cage according to the City Administrator Jim Collins.

The city received about $14,000 in donations from WCTA, casino funding, and other resources. The money does not cover the total replacement of the batting cage.

city officials say that there is still a lot of work to be done to the batting cage before it is operational.