Fertile Lighting Begins Tonight

The holiday season is upon us and in Fertile, they are taking up a tradition that was started in Forest City. Holly Lovik Hanna is one of the organizers of the event and explained there are striking similarities between the two displays.

Kim Severson who also is one of the organizers said that while there are similarities between the two displays, there are also differences. New safety measures have been implemented as well.

The drive thru display opens this weekend and continues every Friday and Saturday starting at 6pm and continuing until 8pm. Hanna admitted that there is an admission of sorts.

Severson was very thankful to both the weather and the volunteers who put the event together.