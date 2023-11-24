Britt Public Works Prepares for Winter

The Britt Public Works Department is busily preparing for the winter season but has had to deal with some issues along the way according to Britt Public Works Department Director Vance Johnson.

Johnson also noted that changes had to made to some municipal fire hydrants.

Pumps were another issue that Johnson’s department had to deal with.

There have been a few water main breaks in the city in recent months and Johnson’s crews have been busy trying to fix them.

One of the water main breaks occurred on 2nd Avenue. Johnson explained what he thinks is the reason for the break.

Along with the change, the city had the chance to move the corresponding fire hydrants which they did.