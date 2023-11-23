Wright County Board Hears Concerns About Summit Carbon Permit Hearing

The Wright County Board of Supervisors are in the midst of passing regulations on the zoning and construction of liquid pipelines in the county. Recently, the board was made aware of the testimony of a number of witnesses and the company itself before the Iowa Utilities Board.

Julie Lake has a farm in Wright County where she would be affected by the proposed pipeline. She pointed out that there hasn’t been just one documented accident involving the established pipelines in the United States.

She stated that with that kind of ratio and the population number along the pipeline route could spell trouble locally.

Wright County Supervisor and Chairman Dean Kluss is aware of the current need for zoning regulations.

Lake told the board to look at other counties such as Shelby which have taken the time to thoroughly investigate proper setbacks.

Wright County Supervisors want to at least establish some sort of regulations and zoning prior to the ruling by the Iowa Utilities Board on granting Summit Carbon Solutions a permit for construction. That ruling date has not been set.