Winnebago County Christmas Tree Lighting Site Set

It is quickly becoming an annual tradition for residents of Winnebago County. The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place after the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved the use of the courthouse grounds for the event.

Julie Burkholder of BrickStreet Theater approached the board about the possibility of using the grounds and explained what will take place that night.

The event is free and open to the public beginning at 6:15pm on December 4th. Area youth have the chance to be the honorary lighter of the tree lights.

The evergreen on the northeast side of the courthouse grounds next to the tank will be the selected tree this year.