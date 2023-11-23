Winnebago County Billed for Monument Preservation

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors asked the Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders why they were being billed for monument preservation. According to Meinders, this is a process that dates back to the plotting of land and roads in the county.

The Winnebago County Road Department recently performed a “Hot in Place Recycling” of the asphalt on R-20. The resurfacing made for a smoother drive on the road in question. When it comes to locating the markers or monuments, there are a number of ways in which they are found.

Harold Reichs Surveying was used in this restoration project while the road was worked on.