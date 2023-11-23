Forest City Addresses Possible Replacement of Lead Water Lines

The Forest City Council was told by the Forest City Water Department that there may be changes to the water lines in the near future. Kevin Reicks who is the Water Department Manager explained that this may be due to what is happening in Minnesota.

Reicks expects that the changes will be gradual making it not great of a financial burden on the city.

Residents where the lead lines have been located will be made aware of the changes and at that time Reicks stated that they will have a choice to make.

Currently the city is waiting on the DNR to make any decisions or moves regarding the issue.