BrickStreet’s Best Christmas Pageant Ever to See 35 Debut Performances

When BrickStreet Theatre’s latest cast takes to the stage on the second and third weekends in December, it will make history in multiple ways. First, 83 actors of all ages will fill the roles, making it the largest show in BrickStreet Theatre’s 50-year history. Second, 35 of those performers will be making their mainstage debut. A mainstage show is one of the four major productions staged by this volunteer regional theatre company each season.

“Our family loves being part of a Christmas show. It’s a tradition for us,” said Troy Thompson, who has directed or created the sets for a majority of BrickStreet’s past holiday

shows. “As director, it’s incredibly rewarding to watch other families sharing time together this way. The show itself has so much heart.”

This classic Christmas story is based on the children’s novel of the same title by Barbara

Robinson. Parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, husbands and wives, and

siblings comprise much of the cast. In total, there are 17 family units represented in the cast.

For the Harriman siblings, the two youngest sisters–Delaney (8) and Lettie (5)–wanted to

join their older sister, Harper (10), in this year’s show after watching her on stage last Christmas. The siblings are daughters of Matt and Abby Harriman of Forest City.

“My favorite part of the show is saying, ‘I forgot my halo,’” said Lettie. She doesn’t particularly enjoy the fire scene where all the children run around; however, that is Delaney’s favorite scene.

“Everyone gets to yell and scream and run all over the place,” said Delaney, who likes the vocalizing but not a scene where baby angels push one another and go in different directions.

For Thompson, the chaotic challenge of rehearsing the cast’s more than 50 school-aged

children enhances the authenticity of the show itself.

“The show is about the Herdman children, some rowdy misfits who haven’t been welcomed by their peers,” he said, “not even at church.” However, Thompson points out that when the Herdmans become part of the church’s pageant, the meaning of Christmas and its redemptive power comes to life.

“Everyone in this cast is absolutely welcomed,” said Thompson. “Each ones adds

something irreplaceable.”

Like the Harrimans, Amanda Fritz of Garner followed a family member–her 7th grade daughter, Erica–onto the BrickStreet stage. Erica was in last year’s Christmas show; this year both Fritzes are playing roles in the main show as well as in the new Dinner Theatre Experience.

Prior to each 7 p.m. Saturday show, patrons can buy tickets to a dinner that starts at 5 p.m. The characters at that dinner experience will bring to life an original collaborative creation inspired by stereotypical church potlucks. It’s part improv and part sketch comedy with some song and dance thrown in.

“It’s a nice bonding experience,” said the older Fritz, who works as office manager at her husband’s chiropractic office in Garner. Fritz performed in middle school and now welcomes the chance to relive that type of experience alongside her daughter. “Memorizing lines and the sequence of my parts is a bit of a challenge, but it’s a good challenge. I enjoy meeting cast members from area towns.”

Tracy Broesder teaches in the Forest City Middle School. This show is her first time on stage since high school, 35 years ago. Director Thompson asked her to audition. “I told him I wasn’t an actress, but he said, ‘I don’t want you to act. I just want you to be yourself.’”

She hasn’t decided yet if that is a good thing, as her role is that of a bossy choir director. Stepping out of her comfort zone has been, predictably, uncomfortable.

“I have more lines than I planned,” she said, then sighed when reflecting on the hours that

have gone into preparation for her role. “I think it’s going to be an amazing show, though.

Audiences will really love it.”

Retired Forest City Elementary teacher Claudia Tillman is enjoying being on the other side of corralling children as a member of the Adult Choir.

“Directing is such a big job with such a large cast,” she said. Tillman remembers when the show’s director, Thompson, and its musical director, Donovan Johnson, were in elementary.

Now she chauffeurs her grandchildren to rehearsal as they make their mainstage debuts. Sixth grade twin siblings Emma and Libbie Flugum, children of Mike and Melissa Flugum, are cast in the show’s Angel Choir. They follow in the BrickStreet footsteps of their grandmother who appeared in one of its earliest shows–the 1975 production of The Wildflowering of Chastity.

David Tweeten of rural Goodell is making his debut in the show as a soloist in the Adult Choir, and when he does, he’ll be on stage with his entire family. Wife, Heidi, is performing in the Dinner Theatre Experience, while young Lilliana is in the Angel Choir, and Asa is bringing to life the main character of Charlie Bradley. The children have previously been in plays at Stebens Children’s Theater in Mason City. This is their first BrickStreet show.

“This is a good addition to our family’s Christmas,” said David, who believes it will bring the holiday spirit to other families as well.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will play on the stage of the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on December 8-9 and 15-16 at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinees on Dec. 10 and 17 start at 2 p.m. There are only two opportunities to purchase add-on tickets for the limited seating at the Dinner Theater Experience which starts at 5 p.m. prior to the two Saturday shows.

Tickets for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and its Dinner Theatre Experience are available online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, as available. Tickets for the Dinner Theater Experience must be purchased in advance. Patrons may also purchase tickets by leaving a message with the BrickStreet Box Office at 641-585-1800. The cast ranges in age from elementary school to retirement years. It has members from Forest City, Klemme, Goodell, Garner, Lake Mills, Clear Lake, and Mason City.