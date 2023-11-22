IASB Awards Local School Officials

The Iowa Association of School Boards have announced their award winners for the 2022-23 Board Awards. Some include local school district board members.

The Individual Achievement Awards include Elizabeth Severson from the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District, Troy Thompson and Gary Ludwig of the Forest City School District, Casey Singelstad, Kari Osheim, and Ryan Joynt from the Lake Mills Community School District, and Katherine Koehler from the Mason City School District.

The Team Achievement Award went locally to Ryan Joynt, Casey Singelstad, Kari Osheim, and Kathy Christianson of the Lake Mills Community School District.