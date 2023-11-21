Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/21/23 (LIVE)
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am today. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. 8:30 A.M. Lease discussion with EMS vehicle.
3. 9:00 A.M. Julie Burkholder to request use of Courthouse Grounds, with possible
action.
4. Consider for approval Annual Urban Renewal Report, Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
7. 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes for City/School Election.
8. Consider for approval Resolution to Authorize Destruction of Election Records for the
City/School Election from 11/02/2021.
9. Open Forum.
10. Consider for approval County claims.
11. Consider for approval Payroll claims.