Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/21/23 (LIVE)

The meeting can be joined live in progress by clicking the link below:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am today. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 8:30 A.M. Lease discussion with EMS vehicle.

3. 9:00 A.M. Julie Burkholder to request use of Courthouse Grounds, with possible

action.

4. Consider for approval Annual Urban Renewal Report, Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes for City/School Election.

8. Consider for approval Resolution to Authorize Destruction of Election Records for the

City/School Election from 11/02/2021.

9. Open Forum.

10. Consider for approval County claims.

11. Consider for approval Payroll claims.