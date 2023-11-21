Twilla C. Thorseon

Twilla C. Thoreson, age 80 of Forest City, died on Monday, November 20, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Twilla will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1985 290th Street, rural Garner (Miller, IA) with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating.

Burial will take place following the luncheon, on Monday at 1:30 PM in Lost Island Lutheran Cemetery, 3797 310th Street, Ruthven, Iowa 51358.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 26, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark Street in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Twilla Colleen (Thu) Thoreson was born on December 23, 1942 near Ruthven, Iowa to parents Clarence and Ruth (Rierson) Thu. She was baptized at Lost Island Lutheran Church, rural Ruthven, and confirmed at First Lutheran Church, Graettinger, Iowa. Twilla graduated from Graettinger High School in 1960. Following high school, she went on to attend Estherville Junior College for two years. She was employed as a bookkeeper for the Graettinger Co-op Elevator and later the Fostoria Elevator.

On August 27, 1972 she was united in marriage with James L. Thoreson at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger, moved to Forest City soon after, and have been proud members of the community ever since. Twilla was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom to her sons Brian and Eric as they grew. Later in life, she worked part-time at Edward Jones in Forest City, retiring after 20 years.

Twilla was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church where she had taught Sunday school, was the Sunday school secretary for some time, took part in WELCA, and enjoyed quilting for Lutheran World Relief. While at home, her hobbies included ceramics (making coffee mugs and piggy banks for many nieces and nephews), and then learning woodworking/carving. She would make all of her grandchildren personalized Christmas ornaments annually.

Family was of utmost importance to Twilla, who oftentimes split her evenings to make sure she would never miss a sport, school or church activity of her grandchildrens’.

She will be missed by her sons, Brian (Tami) Thoreson, and Eric Thoreson all of Forest City; grandchildren Alyssa (Jackson) Price, Kassandra Thoreson, Corey Thoreson, Makayla Thoreson, Jaela Thoreson, and Mikel Thoreson; a sister-in-law Elaine Thu of Graettinger, IA; brother-in-law Milo Peters of Hartley, IA; and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; daughter-in-law Susan Thoreson; two brothers Allen Thu and Ronald Thu; two sisters, Shirley Enns and Claris Peters; and a brother-in-law, Marvin “Muff” Enns.

