Diaine L. Kozitza

Diane L. Kozitza, of Thompson, IA, passed away one day after her 77 th birthday, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN.

A memorial service for Diane will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Thompson, IA, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM the day of the service at the church and continue until 1:00 PM.

Inurnment will follow the service at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Vinje, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Dress A Girl. Checks can be made out to: “H4WI” PO BOX 14 Forest City, IA 50436.

Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family