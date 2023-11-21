Obits
Diaine L. Kozitza
Thompson
Diane L. Kozitza, of Thompson, IA, passed away one day after her 77 th birthday, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN.
A memorial service for Diane will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Thompson, IA, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM the day of the service at the church and continue until 1:00 PM.
Inurnment will follow the service at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Vinje, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Dress A Girl. Checks can be made out to: “H4WI” PO BOX 14 Forest City, IA 50436.
Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family