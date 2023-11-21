Budget and Hiring Process Beginning for Forest City Government Officials

The city of Forest City is going through the motions of initial budget planning and the hiring of individuals in various departments. Councilman Tony Mikes described what he has seen so far.

The city has to derive funding from a number of sources. Already, there is the possibility of an increase in fees to residents and other sources.

Mikes also stated that the hiring in key positions in city government has gone very well.

City officials seemed pleased with the hiring process so far and are looking toward the budget process to begin shortly.