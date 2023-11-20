Wright County Fields Funding Request from Elderbridge Agency

The Wright County Board of Supervisors were asked to accept a funding request by the Elderbridge Agency on Aging. Sandra Jackson with Elderbridge explained that her agency has a number of large expenses they incur each fiscal year. One stands out as the greatest need.

The nutrition program is one of two components which have a large expense associated with it.

Jackson sees an opportunity to build upon what has been deemed a successful aspect to the services Elderbridge provides.

Jackson explained that the agency needs to see an increase in funding from Wright County in order to continue and possibly expand their services to residents who benefit from their care.

The board received the request and will act on it in their next budget cycle sessions which are coming up shortly.