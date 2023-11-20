Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/20/23 (LIVE)

Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

Join Zoom Meeting by clicking this link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
4. Approve claims for payment.
5. Open forum for public input.
6. Hold 2 nd tier canvass of votes for the City School Election held on November 7, 2023.
7. 9:30 a.m. Hold the public hearing on the sale of property in the Conservation
department.
a. Review and act on Resolution 2023-41 a resolution approving the sale of real
property in Section 16, Township 92, Range 24 to the Woodin Family Trust.
8. Review and act on the U.S. Fish &amp; Wildlife abatement of drainage assessments.
9. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Consider 28E Agreement with the City of Goldfield for C32 FM Extension into the
city limits.
b. Secondary Roads Update
10. Old Business.
11. New Business.
12. Update on meetings.

