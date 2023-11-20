Rick Sentenced on Explosives Charges

David Rick of Forest City was granted a deferred judgment for “Reckless Use of Fire or Explosives or Destructive Devices,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation into an explosion on the Forest City High School parking lot by the Forest City Police Department on September 7, 2023.

Rick will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a

period of two years. Rick was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430.00, applicable

surcharges, and court costs.