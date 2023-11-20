Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/20/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/586754597

The Hancock County Board of Supervisor meeting will begin at 9am on Monday. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Second Tier Canvass of City/School Election held on November 7, 2023

9:25 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: File Post-Election Audit Report/Auditor Certification, certify costs of City/School Election held on November 7, 2023

9:30 a.m. Consider signing purchase agreements for sale of county farm in sections 28 and 29, Garfield Twp, discuss and possibly consider resolution setting date and time for final determination for sale of county farm parcels in sections 28 and 29, Garfield Twp

9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:55 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 11 for HVAC System Upgrade project with Mechanical Air Systems Co.

10:00 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item