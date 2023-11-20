Forest City Council to Meet Monday

The City Council of Forest City has scheduled a meeting for 7pm on Monday. The council is expected to act on a tax abatement application put forward by Dustin an Amy Abels. The application falls under the Urban Revitalization Plan for Forest City. They are looking to build a new house on the property located at 3367 Sage Avenue in Forest City.

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is asking the council to close Clark Street from noon to 4:30pm on Saturday, December 9th for the annual Christmas on Clark Street celebration. The event draws people into downtown and into local businesses.

The Forest City YMCA Daycare is asking for a funding request and obligating $25,000 in TIF Funds to be used for community childcare needs. The council may act on the corresponding resolution ahead of the budget planning cycle. However, the funding requests do not end there. Forest City Economic Development is putting forward a resolution obligating $75,000 in Tax Increment Funds to be used for an Industrial Marketing Plan.

The council will address the Tax Increment Financed obligations which shall come due in the next succeeding fiscal year. This includes certifying the City of Forest City’s Tax Increment Financing Indebtedness for the 2025 Fiscal Year.

The council will hear from various departments on issues they are aware of, have addressed, or are currently handling.