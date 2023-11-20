Obits
Eileen M. Sunde
Lake Mills
Eileen M. Sunde, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.
Visitation for Eileen will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Vinje, IA, with Mike Holstad officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery.