Eileen M. Sunde, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

Visitation for Eileen will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Vinje, IA, with Mike Holstad officiating.

Interment will follow the service at the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

