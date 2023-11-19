AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Sunday Talk: Grassley on Foreign Wars, Farm Bill, and Mental Health Care
Recently, U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley sat down with reporters to discuss important topics facing the country today. Topics include: Senate appropriation bills, aid to Ukraine and Israel, the status of the farm bill, the Iowa caucuses and the Grassley amendment to the Better Mental Health Care, Lower-Cost Drug and Extenders Act adopted by the Senate Finance Committee on Nov. 8, 2023 in our Sunday Talk.