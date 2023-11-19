Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

WORKING TO LOWER HEALTHCARE COSTS FOR OUR VETERANS

Our veterans have made incredible sacrifices to secure peace, prosperity, and freedom, not only here at home but also around the globe. Facing the unthinkable horrors of war and being exposed to dangerous toxins such as Agent Orange and burn pits, many veterans have untold and unseen scars that require the highest-quality medical care that our country can provide.

I’m proud to lead the Veterans HSA Access Act with my House Ways and Means Committee colleague, Rep. Mike Carey of Ohio, to expand healthcare access, promote care flexibility, and lower costs for our veterans.

Read more in our op-ed in the Washington Times below.