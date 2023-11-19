NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

In this week’s roundup: Expanding behavioral health services in rural Iowa, standing with Israel, my work for Iowa agriculture, and my meetings with constituents. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
WE MUST SUPPORT ISRAEL IN THEIR FIGHT TO DEFEAT HAMAS
It’s America’s job to protect and support our dearest ally, Israel.
In Congress, I will continue to stand with the people of Israel in their fight to defeat Hamas and defend their homeland.
Feenstra speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing about his strong support for Israel.
MEETING WITH THE IOWA MEDICAL SOCIETY
I had a productive conversation with the Iowa Medical Society about the need to grow our healthcare workforce in rural communities and my commitment to protect Medicare for our seniors in the 4th District.
In Congress, I will continue my work to lower healthcare costs for our families and seniors.
WORKING TO LOWER HEALTHCARE COSTS FOR OUR VETERANS
Our veterans have made incredible sacrifices to secure peace, prosperity, and freedom, not only here at home but also around the globe. Facing the unthinkable horrors of war and being exposed to dangerous toxins such as Agent Orange and burn pits, many veterans have untold and unseen scars that require the highest-quality medical care that our country can provide.
I’m proud to lead the Veterans HSA Access Act with my House Ways and Means Committee colleague, Rep. Mike Carey of Ohio, to expand healthcare access, promote care flexibility, and lower costs for our veterans.
Read more in our op-ed in the Washington Times below.
THANK YOU TO MY MILITARY ACADEMY SELECTION BOARD
On Monday, my Military Academy Selection Board conducted interviews with potential candidates for our nation’s service academies in Fort Dodge.
I thank my current and outgoing board members for their service and look forward to recommending strong candidates for the 4th District.
SPEAKING WITH ALLEN AND DELANEY EDEN FROM BRITT
This week, I welcomed Allen Eden and his daughter, Delaney — who are from Britt, Iowa — to my office.
We talked about my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to advance pro-growth tax policies, invest in our workforce, and support businesses across the 4th District.
ADVOCATING FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE IN CONGRESS
American agriculture is the backbone of our economy and deserves a powerful voice in Congress.
That’s why I’m working to pass a strong Farm Bill, enforce our trade laws, fight foreign animal disease, and lower costs for Iowa farmers.
Read my latest op-ed about my work for Iowa agriculture in the Northwest Iowa Review below!
MEETING WITH EDUCATORS FROM SHELDON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Earlier this week, I enjoyed chatting with Superintendent Cory Myer and educators from Sheldon Community Schools in my office.
We discussed the teacher shortage impacting rural schools and how we can work together to support our students and families.
In Congress, I will always work to ensure that our future generations have the best chance for success and opportunities to receive a quality education.
ONE LAST THING: MY FALL INTERN’S LAST WEEK
This week, my awesome intern — Jose — wrapped up his time with us on Capitol Hill.
Jose greatly contributed to our team and served the people of the 4th District well.
I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. Thank you, Jose!!
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: EXPANDING BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR OUR FARMERS AND RURAL COMMUNITIES
Farming can be a lonely endeavor, and it can also be a stressful industry when the economy takes a turn for the worse, tornadoes and derechos devastate farmland, and animal diseases infect flocks and livestock – all of which impact the wellbeing of our producers.
That’s why, as a strong voice for our farmers and rural communities in Congress, I proudly introduced the Farmers First Act, which would expand behavioral health resources in our rural communities and connect our farmers with medical professionals who can provide the care that our producers deserve.
Read more in my weekly column below!
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you think that China should be banned from buying American farmland?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Are you proud to be an American?
Yes – 87%
No – 6%
Unsure/Indifferent – 7%
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
