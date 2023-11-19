Lake Mills City Council to Meet Monday

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday evening at 7pm to discuss several events and issues before the city. The council will learn more about the Lake Mills Development Council Drive Thru Light Up Display. The Christmas themed event will take place shortly in Lake Mills.

The council is expected to approve a resolution accepting work for Larson Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension Project. This will be followed by a resolution appropriating funds for payment of certain financial obligations. The council must then address a resolution to amend the City of Lake Mills “Schedule of Fees” which adjusts the Monthly Residential Solid Waste Collection Fee.

The city must file a street financial report with the Iowa Department of Transportation. This report details expenses associated with the cost of building and maintaining the city streets.

The council will be asked to review and approve the Central Disposal Landfill 2024 Solid Waste Comprehensive Plan Update for the city. This will then be followed by review and approval of an invoice for services from PFM for internal loan for the WasteWater Treatment Project.