New Guidelines on Winter Weather Watches and Warnings Issued

Even though temperatures are in the 50s today, there will be a time down the road, perhaps soon, when snow arrives in Iowa, and lots of it. Meteorologist Chad Hahn, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says they’re launching new guidelines which stipulate how winter storm watches and warnings are issued, based on the amount of snow that’s predicted to fall.

Hahn says the differences won’t be all that noticeable for the winter storm forecasts that are being issued in Iowa.

Learn more about the change at www.weather.gov/dmx.