Get Your Car Ready for Thanksgiving Now

Iowa’s roads will be crowded next week as its projected to be the fourth-busiest travel week since 2005. If you’ll be heading down the highway to see friends or family for Thanksgiving, AAA Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says it could save you plenty of hassles to give your vehicle a preventative check-up now.

Some people like stay organized and on-task by making lists, and Ortner says travel can be overwhelming, so do what you can to plan ahead.

You don’t want to be one of “those” relatives at the dinner table, so Ortner suggests you know when to say when to that holiday cheer.

AAA estimates travel next week around Iowa and the five other states in our region will be up 2%, or about 85,000 travelers, from last year. Of the estimated 4.3 million people in our region who will be traveling at least 50 miles from home, some 3.8 million will be going by motor vehicle.