Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Autumn Fishing is Rated Fair

AREA WEATHER

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.

NORTHWEST

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Try a small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, small casting spoons, or a live minnow or a piece of crawler on a hook fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. Water clarity is about 1 foot. Water levels are 15 inches below the crest of the spillway. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season. Courtesy docks at the SE boat ramp and Ice House Point boat ramp are removed for the season. Black Crappie – Good: Try jigs or crawlers under a bobber near shore in 2-5 feet of water and in and around the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing near rock piles and rocky areas near shore. Float a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Slow: Try minnows under a bobber or pulling twisters from shore in the evenings. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up some perch with crawlers under a bobber from shore and from the inlet bridge area.

Brushy Creek Lake

Courtesy docks are removed for the season. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around woody or rocky structure along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water and near structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near structure along shore or along the channel.

North Twin Lake

Courtesy dock at the south boat ramp is removed for the season. Water levels are over 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at the ramps.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the mid-40s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom near shore. Walleye – Fair. Try fishing from shore in the mornings and evenings. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches.

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s in most area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

All courtesy docks are out for the season. Water temperatures are in the mid-40s. Water clarity is around 3 feet. The lake level is 14 inches low. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Muskellunge – Fair: Fall is an excellent time to target muskie. There is a 40-inch minimum length on muskellunge in Iowa. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success fishing the grade and wader fishing around the Island. Best bite is after sunset.

Rice Lake

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs or spinnerbaits. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

The courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Bluegill – Slow: Nice-sized bluegill are available. Drift fish or slow troll small baits across the mid-lake flats. Yellow Perch – Slow: Fall is a good time to target perch. Use small jigs tipped with a piece of crawler.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.56 feet. Walleye – Fair.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the low 40s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved deeper; anglers can find success fishing from docks or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-40s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful fishing from shorelines in the evenings.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll over vegetation with minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Scharnberg Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Expect the walleye bite to improve with falling water temperatures.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 40s. Wader and shoreline fishing have been good. Water levels are 9 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows and plastics. Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Bluegill – Good: Fishing is good from docks; use a small hook and a small piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Good: Minnows work well. Wader fishing off shore has been good. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers can be found; may need to sort for size.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 40s. The current water level is 4 inches below crest. Bass and crappie bite are improving. Wader fishing in the evening for walleyes has been good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Good: Minnows and plastics work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Most area water levels are a few inches below crest. Water temperatures are in the low 40s. Angling for multiple species of fish in the Iowa Great Lakes has been good. Shoreline wader fishing has been good. Some courtesy docks are still in place. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, or chicken liver. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies below dams or in deeper water. Use a hook tipped with a ring worm, twister tail, or nightcrawler. Walleye – Fair: Try minnows on a bladed jig with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom of deeper water.

Decorah District Streams

Stream stocking is complete until next April. Staff thanks all our trout anglers and supporters for making this season fun and rewarding. Brown and brook trout are spawning. Trout nests, or redds, are showing up in streams; avoid walking on these areas. Many trout streams run through public areas open to hunting. Brook Trout – Fair: The best brook trout streams are heavily vegetated, making fishing difficult. Try dabbling a fly through the narrow unvegetated runs or find deeper pools above beaver dams. Brown Trout – Fair: Anglers may need to be more stealthy when approaching streams due to clear water. Flip a fly along the edge of vegetation. Try flies imitating minnows or other small fish. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Plenty of trout remain in the stream waiting to be caught. A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish if returning to the water.

Lake Hendricks

Find fish near shore in the morning, moving to deeper water in the evening. Slow your presentation with water temperatures in the 40s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in deeper water. Use a small jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinnerbait. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish near woody structure. Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver near the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinnerbait. Slow your retrieval as temperatures drop .

Lake Meyer

Water is very clear. Fish are moving deeper toward evening. Slow your presentation with water temperatures in the 40s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small jig with a plastic tail or spinnerbait in deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Use ice fishing jigs tipped with small piece of worm. Fish are more active about 1/2 hour before sunset. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a spinner or crankbait with a slow retrieve in the evening.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are low. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in deeper holes or near rock ledges. Use a small jig or crankbait. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait through deeper holes or near rock ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are low and steady. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find fish near drop-offs, eddies, or rock ledges with a small jig or crankbait. Walleye – Fair: Use a crankbait or jig tipped tipped with enough weight to get toward the bottom in deeper holes.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are cooling. Water clarity is good. Slow your presentation for best luck. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs tipped with crappie nibbles. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs tipped with artificial attractants or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the lake bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures. Use crankbaits toward evening.

Water levels on area rivers and streams are below normal for this time of year. Front passing through Thursday into Friday bringing high winds. Weekend temperatures in the 50s to 30s. Many hunting seasons are open. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Walleye bite has picked up. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Evening bite is best.

Heritage Pond

Heritage Pond was stocked with rainbow trout recently. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast flashy lures or bait under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake was stocked with rainbow trout recently. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast flashy lures or bait under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye bite has picked up. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Evening bite is best.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Walleye bite has picked up. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Evening bite is best.

Interior river levels remain low. Anglers are doing fair to good on walleye and smallmouth bass. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. North Prairie Lake in Black Hawk County and Heritage Pond in Dubuque County were stocked with rainbow trout recently. For further information contact your local bait shops for the most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.3 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is near 47 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp conditions have improved with the slight rise in water. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading, use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water with artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are still in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Catch large drum with a deep dive crankbait or crayfish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Excellent: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Excellent: Sauger have started to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with a minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Vertical jig below the Lock & Dam or try a 3-way rig over structure, like rock closing dams. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along the weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 613.5 feet at Lynxville and predicted to remain stable. Water temperature is 48 degrees at Lock & Dam 9-Lynxville. Use caution at Sny Magill boat ramp during low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour hole. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water with artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are still in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Catch large drum with a deep dive crankbait or crayfish. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Excellent: Sauger have started to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Vertical jig below the Lock & Dam or try a 3-way rig over structure like rock closing dams. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 5.0 feet below Lock & Dam 10-Guttenberg and is predicted to recede this week. Water temperature is near 50 degrees. Use caution during low water at the Guttenberg city ramps. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. NOTICE: The The south Guttenberg ramp will be closed for repairs starting November 27 through December 1st. The parking lot will remain open. Boaters may launch at the DNR ramp, but parking is limited. Call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156 for details. Black Crappie – Slow: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water with artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are still in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – No Report: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from the shoreline. Catch large drum with a deep dive crankbait or crayfish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Excellent: Sauger have stared to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Vertical jig below the Lock & Dam or use a 3-way rig over structure like rock closing dams. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Upper Mississippi River levels are gradually falling. Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. The fall bite has been excellent. Panfish are moving into backwater lakes preparing for winter. Walleye/sauger are feeding as they move into deeper water at the Lock & Dams. NOTICE: The south Guttenberg ramp will be closed for repairs starting November 27 through December 1st. The lot will remain open for parking trailers.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is stable at Dubuque at 5.0 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 7.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 45 degrees. Water clarity is good. River levels may get low enough that backing off the ends of the ramps may become an issue again. Black Crappie – Good: Good crappie fishing in the backwaters and marinas; most anglers are using small minnows. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills have moved into backwater and marina areas in Pool 12. Simple bobber and worms work best to catch gills in these slack water areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Move often if your are not catching fish. It is late in the year, but some cats are still being reported. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Concentrate in warm sunlit areas in backwater habitats. Try spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners in backwater habitats and dead lilly pads. Sauger – Excellent: Very nice sauger are being caught in the tailwater mostly on a jig and minnow rig. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use heavy jigs or one-eyes in strong current on wing-dams. Walleye – Good: Walleye bite has picked up as water temperatures fall and fish move toward the Lock and Dam areas. Wing-dam fishing can still be productive. White Bass – Excellent: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas. They have been seen blowing up minnows in the tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Good: Some very nice 12-inch plus perch are being reported from backwater areas and shallower water in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is stable at near 5.2 feet at Lock and Dam 13. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 45 degrees. River levels may get low enough that backing off the ends of the ramps may become an issue again. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie have moved into slack water brush piles or in slack moving side channels. Bluegill – Excellent: Gills have moved out of flowing current and are in backwater areas and marina areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Bigger cats may bite on cut bait; move often if fish are not biting. It is late in the year, but cats are still biting well. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig in moderate current areas works best. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved into backwater areas for the winter. Use spinnerbaits and chatterbaits in sunlit areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing should pike up this fall. Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for your kids throughout the winter. If you plan to keep trout, limit yourself to 2 trout per child to keep good fishing in the pond throughout the winter. The duck weed has not died out yet; try fishing in open pockets. Sauger – Excellent: Very nice sauger are being caught in the tailwater mostly on a jig and minnow rig. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try tips of wing-dams in stronger currents. Walleye – Good: Walleyes and saugers have moved toward the Lock and Dams. Some can still be caught on the wing-dams. Most anglers are using jigs and minnows. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas; they can be seen feeding on minnows. Watch for feeding gulls as they often will feed when white bass are chasing minnows. Yellow Perch – Good: Healthy 9-inch yellow perch were reported along vegetation lines and brush piles. Some ring perch are also showing up in10 feet or so water in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is stable at near 5.4 feet at Fulton, 9.9 feet at Camanche, and near 4.6 feet at LeClair. Water temperature is around 46 degrees. River levels may get low enough that backing off the ends of the ramps may become an issue again. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies have pulled into backwater areas like Rock Creek and Willow Lake. Try minnows in brush piles or tree falls. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved into backwater and marina areas in Pool 14. A simple bobber and worms work best to catch gills in these slack water areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish can still be caught; many anglers are moving away from fishing for them. Try cut shad in current areas below 8 feet. It is late in the year, but some cats are still being reported. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm works best. Areas with moderate current flows like around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass moved into backwater areas. Try chatterbaits or spinnerbaits in slack sunlit lily pads. Northern Pike – Fair: Use gaudy white spinnerbaits in backwater areas. Sauger – Excellent: Very nice sauger are being caught in the tailwater mostly on a jig and minnow rig. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of small fish; use light tackle. Fish up to 16-inches can be found, especially in the fall season. Walleye – Good: Walleyes moved toward the tailwaters and upstream wing-dams. Most anglers use a jig and minnow combination. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass. Watch for feeding gulls which will follow schools as they chase minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch are being caught with red worms along exposed vegetation lines. Lots of small fish with an occasional keeper.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is stable at near 5.1 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 46 degrees. River levels may get low enough that backing off the ends of the ramps may become an issue again. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait around logjams or rock lines in water less than 8 feet deep. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines. Lots of rock is available; need to have somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners in the tailwaters to catch feeding white bass and hybrids. Look for feeding gulls which sometimes indicate feeding white bass.

Water levels have stabilized. Water temperatures are around 46 degrees. Unseasonable weather is allowing for some “bonus” fishing. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.19 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is fairly steady. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleyes can also be caught fishing the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.15 feet at Lock and Dam 16 at Muscatine and is fairly steady. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or worms under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleyes can also be caught fishing the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 4.13 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is fairly steady. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or worms under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Huron Island Complex. Sauger – Good: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleyes can also be caught fishing the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and logs at Huron Island Complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 1.89 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is fairly steady. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles and logs. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs with minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles and snags.

Tailwater stages have been fairly steady. Main channel water temperature is around 46 degrees. Water clarity is fair. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger. Crappies are being caught in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The water temperatures have been creeping up into the low 50s on some afternoons, but a majority of the time it’s around 47-48 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being caught along the edges of the trees in deeper water. They are really scattered; be prepared to move to find them.

Emma Young Pond

Get the kids out for one last open water fishing trip before the ice sets in. Rainbow Trout – Good: Still good numbers of trout in this pond in Clinton. You can see some of them with the clear water. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the upper 40s. Water is fairly clear. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappie in 14-16 feet of water along the edges of the old creek channel in the trees. Use small jigs and vertical jig; move until you find a school. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Work down along the sides of the trees along the old creek channel; a slow presentation of a jig or soft plastic should get their attention.

Lake Darling

The water temperature has been hitting 50 degrees for short times during the afternoons, but goes back into the upper 40s at night. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift troll over the cedar trees in the middle of the lake or some of the other deep-water habitat with small jigs tipped with minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Very little angler activity on the lake. Bluegills are staying out in their overwintering spots in deeper water. Haven’t seen any being caught in shallow for a couple of weeks. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are staying out in the deeper water; on warmer afternoons you might be able to find some in shallower along the drop-offs looking for a late season crawdad.

Lake of the Hills

Rainbows trout were stocked recently. Still several anglers fishing from shore by the boat ramp that are catching good numbers of trout on a variety of baits from worm and bobber to little panther martins. Rainbow Trout – Good: There are still trout to be caught. Work the habitat near shore in 4-5 foot of water. Bobber and bait like power bait or worms/waxworms work well. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lost Grove Lake

The gates at the boat ramp and dam are closed for the season. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill along the edges of the flooded trees in deeper water where they hang out during ice fishing season. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the areas in the flooded timber along the old creek channel between the upper two boat ramps and along the old roadbed that cuts across the lake just up from the red barn boat ramp.

Marr Park Pond

Water temperature is 47 degrees. Water clarity is good. Rainbow Trout – Good: Still plenty of trout left to catch. Most anglers in the afternoons are using small spoons or jigs. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 682.3 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows over brush or along rock bluffs. Most fish are 9- to 11-inches.

Diamond Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season. The boat launch dock remains in all year. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs around brushpiles.

Lake Macbride

Any size motor may be operated at 5 mph. Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows over brush piles. Muskellunge – Good. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits in 7-15 feet of water or cast to wind-blown rock banks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: There is some surface activity at sunset; look for suspended fish or wind-blown banks during the day.

Liberty Centre Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. The modern bathroom and fish cleaning station are closed for the season. The docks will remain in through the fall. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing minnows over brush piles.Muskellunge – Good. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or live bait along rock in 10-20 feet of water.

Prairie Park Fishery

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Fair. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs or crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Corydon Reservoir is closed for a park renovation. The campground and boat ramp are also closed.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try slowing fishing spinnerbaits or crankbaits along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs around submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around the rock jetties. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs around the shoreline and jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs around structure and along shore. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Try small spinners or a chunk of nightcrawler. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 902.64 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Prairie Ridge boat ramp and campground are closed for the season. Bridgeview campground is closed, but the boat ramp is open. Island View dedication site boat ramp and Island View West ramp are closed. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs around docks and jetties. Walleye – Slow: Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Try vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Slow: Target submerged habitat with small jigs. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast in-line spinners, small spoons, jigs with small twister tails, or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Its not a hot bite, but some walleye are being caught trolling shad imitating crankbaits or jigging shad imitating plastics in 12 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Find humps that come up to 3 to 6 feet from the surface.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Good: Cast jigs tipped with shad imitating plastics or live minnows in deeper slower pools on outside bends and cut banks and gravel bars.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water in the upper two thirds of the lake.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast in-line spinners, small spoons, jigs with small twister tails, or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll or drift panfish plastics in arms off the main lake. Some of these include the South Overlook arm, Campetine Creek arm, and the Teter Creek arm.

Terra Lake

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast in-line spinners, small spoons, jigs with small twister tails, or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

Trout will be stocked this Friday, November 17 at noon. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast in-line spinners, small spoons, jigs with small twister tails, or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Atlantic Quarry Pond 1

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout – No Report: Try small spinners, spoons, twister tails, and minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Water quality is poor. Rainbow Trout – Slow: Use small spinners, twister tails, and minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a good population of 9-inch black crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Move often to find black crappies. Once you find them, fishing is very good. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Boat anglers are having success casting the shoreline.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Slow: Slow troll open water areas to catch 9-inch black crappies. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Fair: Use a slow presentation with small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Anglers report catching bass around the road bed.

Orient Lake

Orient has a good fish population and should provide quality fall fishing opportunities. Black Crappie – No Report: Orient has good numbers of 9- to 10-inch fish. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills are 8- to 9-inches and in good body condition. Largemouth Bass – No Report: There are a decent number of 12- to 14-inch bass.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report catching black crappie slow trolling around structure. Best bite is the first two hours of daylight. Use bright colored jigs due to the stained water clarity. Fish average 11-inches. Bluegill – Slow: A few fish are being picked up by crappie anglers slow trolling.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Little River Watershed Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch black crappie up to 11-inches with live bait fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.

West Lake (Osceola)

Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperature is in the upper 40s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.