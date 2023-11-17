Milo “Mike” Berhow, 92, of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ewing Funeral

Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday,

November 25, 2023.

