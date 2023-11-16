Marian M. (Schumacher) Muhlenbruck-Pralle, 101, of Latimer passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Funeral Services for Marian Muhlenbruck-Pralle will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Immanuel United Church-Christ, 204 E South Street, Latimer, Iowa with Pastor Joseph Dunnwald officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

