Iowans are being encouraged to put down the cigarettes today and take part in the 48th annual Great American Smokeout. Emily Myatt, at the American Cancer Society, says it’s a push to get people to kick the habit.

State health officials say about 17-percent of Iowa adults smoke and 10% of high school students. Surveys also find about 5% of Iowa adults use e-cigarettes, while up to 22% of Iowa 11th graders vape.