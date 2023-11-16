Garner Council Discusses 8th Street Development

The Garner City Council met to review and discuss the status of the 8th Street Development project. The hope is to have a three-story apartment complex built to help answer the need for housing in the community.

Kevin Fittro is in charge of the project and explained it’s progress.

The council was anxious to learn when the project would actually begin construction of the apartment complex.

Fittro went on to say that the project would begin before the end of the year.

Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt spoke for the council expressing their excitement over the potential start of the project.

Garner and the surrounding area has grown in population size along with the expansion of business and industry making the need for housing grow.