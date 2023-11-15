Waldorf’s Grayson named NSAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

From the league office:

Khalil Grayson – Waldorf (Iowa) – 6’3″ – Junior – guard – Milwaukee, Wis. – Grayson averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as Waldorf (Iowa) went 2-0 record for the week. He was perfect 7-for-7 from the field, including 4-of-4 from the 3-point arc for 18 points in WU’s 77-72 victory over Mount Mercy (Iowa). He followed up with 23 points and four rebounds in a 76-64 win over Graceland (Iowa). For the week, Grayson shot 16-of-27 from the field (59.3 percent) and 5-of-8 from the 3-point line. He collected a total of 41 points and nine rebounds.