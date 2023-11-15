The Nutcracker is Coming to NIACC

Mason City Clinic P.C. & Neurosurgery of North Iowa, Drs. Beck, Bhangoo, & Ondoma are proud to announce the casting for the upcoming performance of Minnesota Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 PM and Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 PM. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

This fresh version is the perfect holiday treat. Join young Clara as her enchanting dream, and her prized Nutcracker, come to vibrant life. Watch in wonder as she encounters fairies, princes, lumberjacks, sweets-makers, and more in this joyous tale that will delight the entire family.

Local North Iowa area students will perform alongside the Minnesota Ballet to bring this enchanting tale to life! Dream Barre Studio, Dance Arts Centre, Dancin’ With Roxie, Dancing His Prasies, Express Dance & Fitness, Independent Dancer, and Just For Kix for prepared their students wonderfully for auditions. The chosen students are now learning from local instructors, Tina Wihlm of Dream Barre Studio and Elyssa Allison, to polish their moves and commit their parts to memory during rehearsals at both NIACC and Dream Barre Studio. Local talent roles include Gingerbread, Berry Pickers, Carolers, Travelers, and Newsboys.

To learn more about The Nutcracker, visit their website at minnesotaballet.org.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.