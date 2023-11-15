Ernst Works to Meet Needs of Veteran Entrepreneurs

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, led a hearing to increase the effectiveness of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) veterans’ business development programs in meeting the challenges faced by veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners. Ernst heard directly from Iowans Lisa Shimkat, state director of the Iowa Small Business Development Center, and Dustin Rhoades, CEO and owner of Ability Tech, about the difficulties Iowa’s veteran entrepreneurs face in navigating SBA resources.

During the hearing, Ernst discussed her Stop Stolen Valor for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Contractors Act, a provision included in the National Defense Authorization Act, that works to reduce fraud and stop stolen valor in the SBA’s service-disabled veteran-owned small business contracting program. Ernst also advocated for her bipartisan VET Act to reauthorize the SBA’s Boots to Business program and help America’s servicemembers succeed in small business and entrepreneurship after their time in the military.