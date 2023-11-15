Dottie Byars Signs to Play College Volleyball at Dordt

Following a prolific high school career at Lake Mills, senior IGCA All-District hitter Dottie Byars signed to continue her Dordt playing career. Byars signed her letter of intent earlier this week in the Lake Mills gym, where she has had some shining moments over the past four years.

The Defenders play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, one of the best volleyball leagues in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Byars liked the idea of playing against great competition night in and night out to go along with the academic and spiritual offers of the school.

Jacki Smith just finished her first year as the coach of the Defenders. Smith, hired in March of 2022, got her coaching start with Concordia Academy in Minnesota before coaching at her Alma Mater, the University of Northwestern-St. Paul and, most recently, at Carleton College from 2018-21 before taking the Dordt job.

Byars had 391 kills in 99 sets this year for the Bulldogs. She added 29 blocks and 222 digs, served at a 93.9% rate with 39 aces, and served in 328 attempts.

According to Byars, the relationship between the multiple seniors on this year’s roster was deeper than that between teammates on the volleyball court.

Dottie had the unique experience of having her mom coach the team. Brook Christianson finished her first year as the Bulldogs coach, and both said it wasn’t much different because Brook has been coaching Dottie for many years in AAU and at home.

DOTTIE

COACH CHRISTIANSON

From a mom’s standpoint, Christianson says the Dordt is a good fit for Dottie.

Dottie says there was a time when she didn’t want to play volleyball in college but believes her story is entirely written just yet.